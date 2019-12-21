POTSDAM — Officials are issuing a call for projects as part of the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Those interested in sponsoring a project will be able to file an application in a website that is scheduled to go live on Friday.
The announcement came Tuesday evening during the village’s first Local Planning Committee meeting for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. A follow up announcement will release the name of the website’s address.
Once that information is available, a Jan. 31 deadline will be set to submit project ideas.
In the meantime, Tuesday night’s two-hour meeting at the Potsdam Community Room on the third floor of 2 Park St., began what will be an “expedited process,” by project consulting agency M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying P.C. Associate/Director of Planning Services Jaclyn S. Hakes.
Ms. Hakes looked to the village’s vision for downtown, which was pulled from the village’s local waterfront revitalization, and she said there were words that caught her attention.
“This is clearly a very well written vision, an award winning vision,” she told the crowd. “... A vision that includes ‘a future that balances the preservation of community character, natural resources and economic development,’ I think that is really important. ‘A living, working and learning community,’ so you are looking at kind of a multi-pronged approach to your downtown. ‘A place where nature and culture reinforce one another,’ not compete with one another but work together to create the community you want to have.
And then, ultimately, all of this leads to ‘a vibrant downtown,’ she read from the vision, projected on a screen before the crowd. “There’s a lot to work with here, which is great.“
The committee, made up of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, were joined by a number of village residents and other members of the public.
Input was provided by many, including on how to be more transparent in getting information out to the public as well as expanding the boundaries to the DRI area to include all of Ives Park, having only previously included a portion of it, and Midtown Apartments on Munson Street.
During the public comment period, Susan E. Powers, Clarkson University’s director of the Institute for a Sustainable Environment and associate director of Sustainability, said she wanted any future projects considered for the village to include consistency with the village’s complete streets project and to include “deep energy retro fits,” like the electric vehicle charging stations.
Village resident Lynzie Schulte, who also owns Market Street’s Foster the Plant Cafe, said she would like a better way to get information pertaining to the meetings and projects, as she only learned about Tuesday’s meeting through Village Trustee Maggie M. McKenna’s social media post.
Ms. Hakes said when the new website goes live, much of this information and more would be available there.
That included rules, regulations, as dictated by the state, as well as on how to engage the public and area stakeholders.
Committee members talked about how to reach the public, like going to some of the communities outside the downtown area, to places like Colton and even Canton, and to other communities that use Potsdam’s downtown for shopping, working or getting an education.
Local coffee shops, schools, libraries and other locations were considered for pop-up, public engagement meetings.
Moreover, stakeholder groups were considered with members in the field of agriculture being singled out of a list of other groups. The Amish community was one of the communities that was discussed with ideas to reach out to them.
A project schedule and scope and key milestones ahead was laid out, including tentative dates of Jan. 21 for the next committee meeting in the Potsdam Community Room and Jan. 22 for the first public workshop. A location was not determined.
During January, officials also plan to come up with a draft downtown profile and finalized goals; February is aimed at creating a preliminary projects list, finalizing the downtown profile and strategies; March is aimed at creating project profiles and coming up with a draft DRI strategic investment plan; April is aimed at finalizing the strategic investment plan; and, in May the aim is to send the completed documentation to the state for evaluation of the projects.
Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler, who cochairs the committee with SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg, said this is the first step in the project selecting process which will lead to “some fun spending” the $9.7 million award in transformative downtown projects, which he said was all for the public’s benefit.
“This whole project that we started the Initiative application for, it’s for their benefit,” he said. “They’re our public, for our residents. We want to make Potsdam a better place to live.”
