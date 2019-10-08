POTSDAM — A trial run at parking kiosks in downtown has been put on hold until next year. A 90-day trial of a solar-powered, battery-backup, kiosk meter was expected to begin some time in the first part of October, but during Monday night’s village board meeting Village Administrator Gregory O.
Thompson said it will be delayed until March. He said the decision makes sense, pointing to the free parking offered by the village throughout November and December to make holiday shopping easier.
The company supplying the meter, San Diego-based IPS Group, has the Smart Parking Program parking kiosks in places like Lake Placid, and has recently been contracted to supply the city of Plattsburgh with the units, Mr. Thompson said.
The decision to look at a new meter model was part of a long-time discussion of how to improve downtown by village board members.
Additionally, Mr. Thompson said the potential trial run of license plate readers from Vigilant Solutions, a company that is working with the village and IPS Group in the rollout, was “not looking good,” and that other police agencies were getting rid of their incense plate readers.
