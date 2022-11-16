Potsdam approves 2023 budget with small rise in general tax rate

Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Town Council unanimously passed its 2023 budget that calls for $1,635,723 in general fund spending, up from $1,495,339 in the 2022 budget.

The 2023 general fund tax levy is $875,423. That’s down from $884,833 this year. The fund will also receive $100,000 from the fund balance. The general fund tax rate is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.45 per $1,000 in the current town spending plan.

