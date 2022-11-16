POTSDAM — The Town Council unanimously passed its 2023 budget that calls for $1,635,723 in general fund spending, up from $1,495,339 in the 2022 budget.
The 2023 general fund tax levy is $875,423. That’s down from $884,833 this year. The fund will also receive $100,000 from the fund balance. The general fund tax rate is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.45 per $1,000 in the current town spending plan.
The 2023 budget calls for raises for the four town councilors, from $19,460 in 2022 to $21,000 in 2023, and two town justices, from $28,500 this year to $30,500 next year. The town supervisor’s salary will remain at $40,250. The budget also calls for more spending on hospital insurance and Postwood Park in Hannawa Falls.
The town-outside budget in the 2023 spending blueprint is $200,461, up from $196,072 for 2022. It calls for no tax dollars to be spent, but will be funded with sales taxes and fees from the cable franchise, building inspections and permit fees.
The town has fire contracts with four local fire departments — Potsdam, Hannawa Falls, West Potsdam and Norwood. The town spent $335,019 on those for 2022. The 2023 plan calls for $345,550. Those stipends are entirely funded through the tax levy, with a $1.08 per $1,000 tax rate for this year, compared to $1.05 per $1,000 in the 2022 budget.
The highway DA budget calls for $1,058,988 in spending compared to the current year’s $1,019,302. The amount to be raised by taxes will be $973,988, down from current year’s $1,012,302. The budget also puts $44,000 from the fund balance into the highway DA budget. The rate for 2023 will be $1.67, down from $1.74 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2022.
For the highway DB budget, the 2023 budget will spend $1,327,931. That’s up from $1,210,425 for 2022. There will be no tax levy for the highway DB fund. It’s mostly funded by county sales tax revenues and funding from the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, commonly referred to as CHIPS. It will also receive $40,000 from the town’s fund balance.
The town has two lighting districts — Hewlettville and Sissonville. The budget calls for spending a combined $3,390, up from $3,250 for the current year. The districts are entirely funded by taxes. Residents in each district will see a tax rate increase of about 1 cent per $1,000 of assessed value.
Those living in the town’s sewer district will see a decrease in their tax rate by about 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The current budget plan calls for $32,402 in sewer district spending, up from $32,148 for 2022. The town plans to levy $20,882 of that in taxes, down from $21,258 for the current year.
The budget calls for an increase in the water district’s spending and a decrease to the tax rate. The 2023 spending plan calls for $24,500, up from $23,900 for 2022. Taxes for 2023 will fund $19,825, down just a bit from $20,525 for 2022. The town will also spend $1,000 from the fund balance. The tax rate for the district will be $7.09 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $7.30 per $1,000 for the current year.
