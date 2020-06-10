POTSDAM — The May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was arrested by Minneapolis police officers after a convenience store employee called 911 and told the police that Mr. Floyd had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill, has ignited the nation.
The village and town of Potsdam have been no different, where, for nearly three hours on the evening of June 1, an estimated 800 to 1,000 people convened in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Another rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at the Potsdam Post Office at 21 Elm St. in the village.
On Tuesday night, during the Town Board meeting, Town Councilperson Sarah L. Lister presented a resolution in support of black lives, which she said was written with thanks to Burlington, Vt. City Councilperson Ali Dieng, who passed an almost identical resolution.
“We still have not seen justice for a lot of people who have faced similar instances of police brutality and although there are lots of cases that we could bring up, and I don’t want to list them all, I do want to specifically mention Brionna Taylor from Louisville, Ky., who was murdered in her bed during this COVID-19 crisis, while working as an EMT on the front lines,” Ms. Lister said. “You know, we have been called EMTs and other healthcare workers heroes and she was one of those heroes and justice needs to be served for her and her family.”
The resolution in support of black lives reads as follows:
Whereas, the Declaration of Independence defined the United States of America as a democracy based on the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and government by the consent of the people; and the 14th amendment instilled equality of the races into the U.S. Constitution; and
Whereas, from slavery to Jim Crow laws to the modern criminal justice system, Black people in this country have been brutalized and dehumanized for centuries; and
Whereas, the struggles of Black people have been highlighted most recently by alarming findings that Black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at a much higher rate compared to white Americans due to systemic, structural racism; and
Whereas, in the 21st Century, Black people in America continue to live in fear of losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement or members of white supremacist groups; and
Whereas, on May 25, 2020, 46-year-old father of two, George Floyd, pleaded for his life while handcuffed and on the ground, while a police officer pushed his knee into George Floyd’s throat for over nine minutes, ultimately killing George Floyd; and
Whereas, racism and death continue to plague our country despite many pleas for change; and
Whereas on June 1, 2020, nearly one thousand community members peacefully marched through the village of Potsdam in protest of these acts;
Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Potsdam Town Board condemns the killing of George Floyd and condemns any and all acts of racism and discrimination; and
Whereas, “Equal Justice Under the Law” is a phrase engraved on a pediment in front of the United States Supreme Court, the Town Board believes all law enforcement officials should work toward making this a reality; and
Let us resolve, individually, to search our own hearts and to decide, in a moral crisis — which in truth is always what we should do, what we can do and determine what we will do;
Be it further resolved that the Potsdam Town Board aims to make the Town of Potsdam an even more welcoming, inclusive, and safe community to all, regardless of race or ethnicity.
Councilperson Judith Rich, who added the second to last paragraph of the resolution following its being read by Ms. Lister, said she had been thinking about the situation long and hard and “I think basically it all comes down to the individual .”
Ms. Lister read a comments supporting the resolution from fellow councilperson Toni Kennedy, who was not present at the meeting.
“She believes it is important for us to see reform in policing all over the nation as well as see equality in all aspects of life including health and education,” Ms. Lister read. “She hopes that we will be able to enact reforms such as demilitarisation, end for-profit policing, independently investigate and prosecute all instances of police brutality and invest in rigorous and sustained training for police and perspective police.
“She says, ‘it’s past time to see racial justice and equality in this nation and with the protests all over the country, I hope we can finally enacting real and meaningful change,” she read.
Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said the movement is inspirational and said while she believed the “honorable and foundational premise” of equal justice under the law, is what the country is based on, it is not happening for those in the minority.
“It begs the question, why did four police officers show up for $20?” She asked “Now this man was tortured and then, of course, he died. So like the rest of the country, there is a lot of outrage, a lot of demand for change. So I hope young people who seem so motivated continue to be motivated, get out there and vote, pay attention.”
