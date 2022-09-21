POTSDAM — A Hamilton Street resident told village trustees Monday night that he doesn’t want a new pavilion in Ives Park adjacent to his house.
The village is looking to build a covered pavilion in the park for farmers markets or other community events like concerts, or private events like weddings. It will be partially funded through a $32,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant the village received in June.
The project to build the pavilion is stalled. At Monday night’s village board meeting, Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke said there’s a fiber-optic line running through the proposed pavilion site. She said moving the cable would be “not cheap and not in the grant.”
She said one of the reasons they want to put the pavilion in Ives Park is to add a “cut-through” to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.
“We’ve heard from some wheelchair users in the village that there’s really actually no great way to get into the beautiful accessible sidewalks in Ives Park because of this curb and having to go on the grass,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. “Not all wheelchair users can get there.”
Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler said the village hasn’t made any decisions on where to build the pavilion.
“We have not decided on a permanent location for the new pavilion at this point,” he said. “We have to contact T-Mobile to see where we stand on that grant, if they have some kind of deadline.”
During public comment at the Monday night meeting, Hamilton Street resident Bruce Brownlee told the board the Ives Park site would be too close to his house and he doesn’t want it there.
He said after the framers market closes, “the place returns to green space. There’s grass. There’s no permanent structure there … for a place for college students to hang out going from the bars back to college, to flip their skateboards over and provide annoyance for people who live next door.”
He also believes the noise from concerts or weddings, were the pavilion to be built there, would “alter the enjoyment” of his house.
“The gazebo is about 325 feet away … when there are concerts on the gazebo, it’s loud in my house … the volume of the TV has to go up. The ability to concentrate on other work is diminished to the thud and boom of concerts at the gazebo. That’s livable. That’s not that big an issue,” Mr. Brownlee said, adding that the proposed pavilion site would be 68 feet from his home.
“At 68 feet, that would be deafening,” he said.
After Mr. Brownlee spoke, the mayor told him, “We’re not at a point where we’re ready to make a decision” on the pavilion’s location.
In June, Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said the completed pavilion would be 28 by 40 feet. On Monday night, she said the village is pursuing building it because they want “to create a resource for the community.”
“We saw the need for the farmers market to have some shelter, have a pavilion, have it be in a location that’s accessible for the whole community, and support the local economy and also support events for other nonprofit organizations,” she said.
