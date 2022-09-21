The village of Potsdam is discussing building a pavilion in Ives Park, but a Hamilton Street resident objects to the project. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — A Hamilton Street resident told village trustees Monday night that he doesn’t want a new pavilion in Ives Park adjacent to his house.

The village is looking to build a covered pavilion in the park for farmers markets or other community events like concerts, or private events like weddings. It will be partially funded through a $32,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant the village received in June.

