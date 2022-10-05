Potsdam pavilion proposal resumes

The village of Potsdam will go through with building a new pavilion at the original proposed spot adjacent to Ives Park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village will build a new Ives Park pavilion in the original planned location. It’s adjacent to Ives Park, parallel to the rear end of the Main Street parking lot, where the Potsdam Farmers Market normally takes place.

In September, village officials said the project was stalled because of a fiber-optic cable buried beneath the site. At Monday’s board of trustees meeting, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the village’s map was out of date. A current map at Clarkson University shows the cable goes around the site, rather than directly across it.

