POTSDAM — The village will build a new Ives Park pavilion in the original planned location. It’s adjacent to Ives Park, parallel to the rear end of the Main Street parking lot, where the Potsdam Farmers Market normally takes place.
In September, village officials said the project was stalled because of a fiber-optic cable buried beneath the site. At Monday’s board of trustees meeting, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the village’s map was out of date. A current map at Clarkson University shows the cable goes around the site, rather than directly across it.
“We dug our test holes at the pavilion project site,” Mr. Thompson told the board. “I’m pleased to say there’s no infrastructure in the way.”
He added that the Department of Public Works is “pretty confident that it shouldn’t have any impact on our ability to get the foundation for the pavilion in the ground.”
Mr. Thompson said that “to see that (pavilion) upright before the snow flies would be nice.”
The village is looking to build a covered pavilion in the park for farmers markets and various community events such as concerts, or private events like weddings. It will be partially funded through a $32,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant the village received in June.
Village officials say the completed pavilion will be a benefit to the community and a nice addition to Ives Park. Bruce Brownlee, a resident who lives next to the park on Hamilton Street, told the board last month he doesn’t want the pavilion there because it will be too noisy.
