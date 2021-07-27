POTSDAM — The Department of Public Works has been, and will continue to be, hard at work improving the infrastructure of the village.
Superintendent of Public Works Jim Corbett updated the village Board of Trustees on Monday night on the progress of a few projects.
“We’ve installed several hundred feet of new sidewalk on Market, Elm and Pleasant streets,” he said.
The department is not stopping there, either. Mr. Corbett said there are plans to place roughly 600 feet of sidewalk alongside Racquette Road, although construction on this is not likely to begin until later in August, he said.
Moreover, the department will begin the process of paving nine roads in the village next week.
“Weather permitting,” said Mr. Corbett, “starting Monday we will start paving Barkley Street, Poplar Street, Hamilton Street, Riverview Drive, and Lower Bay Street.”
“From there,” he said, “we will go to Chestnut Street, Missouri Avenue, Walnut Street and Cherry Street.”
Mr. Corbett said these paving projects will continue through the week. During this time, he said, the streets being paved will be closed and driveways will be off limits.
“Some streets may be closed for three to four hours, while others could stay closed for up to eight hours,” Mr. Corbett said.
This is because, even after the paving work is done, the new pavement requires a few hours to cool down before cars can resume driving on it.
Mr. Corbett therefore advised drivers, “If you see us paving, park on another street for a few hours.”
Mr. Corbett said that, despite the pandemic, “its really been a normal year for the department.”
“We’re back in full swing,” he said. “We’re doing our routine, day-to-day work — the things that we always do.”
In a couple of weeks, he added, the department is anticipating the delivery of a new plow truck to prepare for the winter months ahead.
