POTSDAM — The village’s police chief was dismissed Friday from a federal lawsuit brought by a man who claimed racial bias led to his arrest for a murder for which he was later acquitted.
Chief Mark R. Murray was one of numerous defendants named in a 2017 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Plattsburgh, by Oral N. “Nick” Hillary claiming that he was wrongfully targeted and arrested for the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett J. Phillips. The youth was strangled to death Oct. 24, 2011, at a Market Street apartment he shared with his mother and younger brother.
Mr. Hillary, a former boyfriend of Garrett’s mother, Tandy L. Collins, was acquitted of all counts against him at a bench trial in August 2016.
In his lawsuit, Mr. Hillary, who is Black, contended that Mr. Murray, who was a lieutenant with the village police force at the time of Mr. Hillary’s arrest, called him the sole person suspected of the crime, while a “similarly situated” white male, John E. Jones, was quickly dismissed as a suspect. Mr. Jones had also had a previous relationship with Garrett’s mother.
Mr. Hillary contended that many of reasons cited by Mr. Murray that made him a suspect similarly applied to Mr. Jones.
In a ruling issued Friday, Judge Gary L. Sharpe said that Mr. Hillary’s assertions regarding Mr. Murray’s alleged bias were “largely irrelevant and specious,” determining that Mr. Hillary failed to provide demonstrable evidence that Mr. Murray’s actions regarding the investigation and prosecution were motivated by Mr. Hillary’s race.
“Racism in the air, or a lack of diversity in the Village of Potsdam or its police department — which is the sum total of Hillary’s attempt to show a triable issue of fact — is insufficient,” Judge Sharpe wrote in his decision.
The judge granted Mr. Murray’s motion for summary judgment and dismissed all claims against him, terminating him from the action.
Previously dismissed from the action are St. Lawrence County, its former district attorney, Mary E. Rain, its former sheriff, Kevin M. Wells, Mr. Jones, state police and former village police chiefs Edward Tischler and Kevin M. Bates.
Claims continue against the village of Potsdam, its police department and Onondaga County and its district attorney, William Fitzpatrick, who assisted Ms. Rain in the prosecution of Mr. Hillary.
