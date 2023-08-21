POTSDAM — Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray is retiring Oct. 8.
POTSDAM — Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray is retiring Oct. 8.
Village Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler said early last week, Murray had submitted a letter initially seeking to retire in December.
“We had some conversations and decided to do Oct. 8,” the mayor said, adding that Murray is eligible for retirement Oct. 7. He said Murray has been with the department 20 years.
Murray is no longer coming to work and is using accrued paid time off until he retires.
On tonight’s agenda for the Village Board of Trustees meeting, there is an action item for the board to vote on Murray’s retirement. They are also expected to name current Lt. Michael P. Ames as new chief following Murray’s retirement, and will promote a new lieutenant and sergeant from within the ranks.
“We would like to thank Mark Murray for his years of service to the Potsdam Police Department and wish him well in his future endeavors upon retirement,” Village Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said in a statement. “After joining the interviews for our internal promotions this past week, I was so impressed by the level of dedication and professionalism we have in our ranks. The department is going to be in good hands with these appointments.”
“We’re ready to move on,” she added during a Monday afternoon phone call seeking comment on the retirement.
Murray was appointed chief in 2017. Prior to that, he was a patrol officer and was promoted to investigator and then lieutenant. While he was a lieutenant, he was lead investigator on the Garrett Phillips homicide case. He was later the subject of lawsuits from the man acquitted of murdering Phillips, former Clarkson University soccer coach Oral “Nick” Hillary. After years of litigation, one of Hillary’s lawsuits went in front of a federal judge in June of 2022. That ended in an acquittal of Murray and former chief Edward F. Tischler for violating Hillary’s Fourth Amendment rights. Hillary appealed the suit but later dropped the appeal. A second lawsuit Hillary filed against Murray and other co-defendants, alleging violations of his 14th Amendment rights, was dismissed earlier this year.
