POTSDAM — In a quarterly report to village trustees, Police Chief Mark R. Murray said crime in the village is slowly rising after a decrease that coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He characterized the increase as “returning to a normal level of activity.”
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, Potsdam police handled 2,124 total incidents and made 280 arrests, the chief’s report says. That breaks down to six felonies, 40 misdemeanors, 27 violations and 35 domestic incidents. The report also included 204 vehicle and traffic citations, 15 Alcoholic Beverage Control Law charges, three village ordinance violations, 10 DWIs, 69 motor vehicle crashes, three drug arrests and 26 unclassified misdemeanors.
“Traffic stops are up significantly,” Mr. Murray said, and added that officers gave only a verbal warning in 70% of those stops.
The chief also said domestic incidents are “slightly up from normal.” A graph in his quarterly crime report shows domestic incidents over the prior two years going up to a high around 31 reports following the initial pandemic lockdowns, dropping to a low of 20 incidents in the first quarter of 2021. The number rose to around 35 in the final quarter of 2021.
Trustee Monique M. Tirion asked if police are seeing any shift in patterns due to cannabis legalization.
“Nothing extraordinary,” Mr. Murray said. “It’s been fairly normalized, at least socially, for quite a while … We just ask people to be responsible and be respectful.”
Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke asked the chief what the department is doing to train officers in mental health first aid and suicide prevention training.
Mr. Murray said officers are given “training specifically for the emerging trends in mental health.” He said that includes “diversionary options for contacts” and “tactics so people who don’t need to be arrested don’t get arrested, they get the help they need. We support that.”
Prior to Mr. Murray’s report, Ms. Jacobs-Wilke announced that a village citizens advisory committee has been selected. Members will be tasked with going over issues related to police, public safety, diversity, equity and inclusion. Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said the committee will have “lots of questions” for the police chief. The meetings, once scheduled, will be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.