POTSDAM — A new recruit was appointed to the village police force Monday night by village board members as a replacement for officer John Smith, who transferred to Massena Village Police in September.
Shawn M. Pulver will start his maximum of 18 months probation on the force on Oct. 21 with an annual pay of $43,350, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said.
The appointment is contingent upon a successful completion of a medical examination, according to the resolution that was passed following an executive session at the end of Monday night‘s village board meeting.
Once it is determined that Mr. Pulver is qualified by Chief Mark R. Murray, Mayor Tischler said the board will make the appointment permanent.
“He has one more segment of school to do and then he will be pretty much training on the job, on-site training,” Mayor Tischler said. “He’s very qualified for a lot of the police work. He worked for Brinks armored cars for a while as security, so he is weapon trained and all that stuff.”
Originally from the Rochester area, Mr. Pulver attended SUNY Potsdam for criminal justice with training at the academy, Mayor Tischler said. He said that time at SUNY Potsdam left him with the desire to return.
“I think the chief is very high on Mr. Pulver and I think he will do well. He was canvassed by state police and he turned them down, because you could go anywhere,” the mayor said. “He likes Potsdam very much, he went to school here, he got to know the area and said this was where he wants to be. This was his number one choice.”
The village may have to canvass for another recruit come the end of November if a second officer leaves.
“We have one more that could be going out, back to Nebraska, where he is from, possibly mid to end of November, but nothing official yet,” the mayor said. “We would have to canvass for that position. There’s a civil service list and there are two or three on the list right now.“
