POTSDAM — The village is asking for the public’s input as it prepares a plan to improve local policing.
The Potsdam Police Advisory Committee has created an online survey to gauge public sentiment and seek guidance regarding police activity within the village.
Feedback from the survey, which launched Wednesday morning, will be used in order to develop a “robust plan” for police reform, in keeping with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.
The governor’s order states that recommendations should be in the interest of “promotion of improved police agency and community relationships based on trust, fairness, accountability, and transparency” and to “reduce any racial disparities in policing.”
Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said in a Wednesday news release that the committee’s survey will serve as a “first step” in increasing the police department’s communication and rapport with the public, with an ultimate goal of providing an environment of “ongoing feedback.”
Advisory Committee member Dr. John Youngblood noted during Wednesday’s committee meeting that while the issues facing the community will take varied efforts to address, “this is a darn good place to start.”
Questions included in the survey will assess the Potsdam Police Department’s practices, processes, and general engagement with the community.
The survey is open to the public, and particularly seeks input from those who live in the region, work in the area, live in the community to study, or are occasional travelers.
Results of the survey will be reviewed by the village board before submission to the capital and are confidential.
The survey will be open for public input throughout the month of March, after which a final plan will be sent to the office of Gov. Cuomo. It can be found at the following link: https://forms.gle/X4sVBw8iDQZBJFuH7
The committee is currently devising a way to provide a platform for those without internet access to provide their input.
Potsdam Chief of Police Matthew Murray encouraged the community’s participation during Wednesday’s meeting and said he may visit senior living communities in the area to offer the opportunity to complete the survey in physical form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.