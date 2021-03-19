POTSDAM — The village’s Police Reform cCommittee hosted a presentation of its draft plan via Zoom on Thursday afternoon.
About 30 people signed on to the event, several of them members of the committee.
The draft plan, which is available at the bottom of the front page of the village’s website at vi.potsdam.ny.us/content, is a 35-page document the committee is planning to present to the village Board of Trustees at a special meeting in the last week of March.
The plan needs to be submitted to the governor’s office on April 1.
“This is just the start,” Maggie M. McKenna, a co-chair of the committee and village trustee said. “Here is a list of recommendations. The recommendations are not just bullet points that will get filed in a filing cabinet. This is the plan to move forward so that we can see real change from here on out.”
The recommendations include the creation of a Citizens Advisory Board to implement the recommendations and to provide input and oversight. The board would make further recommendations to the mayor and village Board of Trustees and be made up of a cross-section of the community. The board would also be tasked with working with the police department to review complaints.
The plan also calls for the police department to seek relationships with community partners such as those with expertise in crisis support, mental health, behavioral health and addiction and recovery.
Other sections of the plan address data gathering and reporting, community focused training and community engagement by the police department.
The plan received some pushback from meeting attendees.
“I appreciate the work that those of you who are actually addressing the problem into why we are here,” said Jennifer Baxtron, a former member of the committee. “It’s sad that we have to go outside and expect the community to police the police. We need to look inside ourselves and the police need to look inside theirselves and the way they have treated people and continue to treat people. No matter how much we ask this person to help and that person to help it ain’t gonna change until (Police Chief Mark R. Murray) and the rest of his people change the way they are and feel inside.”
Clarkson University professor Matthew J. Manierre had particular problems with the results of a survey that is part of the plan.
“I gotta say that survey, you cannot run with it. It is just not useful or valid in any way,” Mr. Manierre said.
Mr. Manierre said he teaches survey methods and took the police survey several times to test it. Only motivated people would take the survey, he said, so the results would be skewed.
He pointed out that questions that asked respondents to rate a topic were set up so that people could make multiple answers making it impossible to interpret.
“The results are not going to be interpretable and the results are not going to mean anything because they are coming from a pool of God knows who, and they measure God knows what.”
The committee will make a second presentation of the draft plan at 6 p.m. Monday on Zoom. To register, go to wdt.me/gNHdF2. Participants can email comments before or after the presentations to community@potsdampolice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.