POTSDAM — The Potsdam village Police Advisory Committee will present its draft recommendations for the state-mandated police reform plan. There will be two meetings held over Zoom.
The first will be Thursday at noon. To register for this meeting go to http://wdt.me/GG9ELV. The second meeting will be on Monday, March 22 at 6 p.m. To register, go to http://wdt.me/gNHdF2. Participants can email comments before or after the presentations to community@potsdampolice.com
