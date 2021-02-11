POTSDAM — The Potsdam Police Reform Committee has one more public meeting planned before completing a draft document the public can see and comment on.
The committee, which has been rejoined by two of three people who left the committee late last year, met last week over Zoom and broadcast on Facebook Live to hear from three subcommittees that have been formed.
John Youngblood, a professor at SUNY Potsdam, and Scott Schulte, a nurse anesthetist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, had left the committee in December but rejoined after discussions with new committee chairs Maggie M. McKenna and Alexandra Jacob-Wilke.
“The hope was by dividing up the work it will make that (hitting the deadline of April 1) easier,” Mrs. Jacob-Wilke said.
The next public meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 and broadcast on the village’s Facebook page.
“Our hope is that each subcommittee will have draft reports to present to the full group,” Mrs. Jacob-Wilke said. “Then we will have that next week to pull things together to get a full draft report for community input.”
Community input sessions will be held during the first two weeks of March, Mrs. Jacob-Wilke said.
During the early weeks of March, a community survey will be distributed for additional input. The plan is to have a final document ready for a March 24 public meeting. The village Board of Trustees will likely meet March 29 to approve the report.
The report is part of an initiative titled New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “Say Their Name” police reform agenda. The June 2020 order followed the May 25 killing of 46-year-old George P. Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The order mandates law enforcement agencies and overseeing municipalities develop reform plans by April 1 to be eligible for funding from the state’s 2021-22 budget.
Plans must be developed in collaboration with the public through an “open process on policing strategies and tools” and receive public comment before being presented to local municipal bodies for approval.
Plans must address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
