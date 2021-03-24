Potsdam police reform plan getting final edits

POTSDAM — Members of the Potsdam Police Reform committee met Wednesday for the last time publicly before they finish and submit their plan to the Village Board of Trustees at a special Meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. That meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook Live.
The committee recently held two public comment meetings during which members presented their draft plan on a Zoom call and took comments from the public.
About 30 people attended the first meeting that was held at 2 p.m. March 18. Feedback from the public mainly concerned the reliability of a poll used in the report and other ways police could partner with social services agencies.
The second meeting, which was held at 6 p.m. the same day was attended by about 20 people and elicited little feedback.
On Wednesday, committee members spoke about final edits that need to be made to the plan and the need to keep working on reform after the plan is submitted.
“This has been a catalyst for change,” Nicole Feml said.
“I think it is important that somewhere in the executive summary or in the conclusion that we highlight that this document was not written by one person,” Tarik Ait Maatallah said. “Mostly all members participated in one fashion or another.”
The group spent a good amount of time discussing the proposed Police Advisory Board that is included in the reform plan.
Decisions are still to be made in how members of the proposed board will be recruited and ultimately selected and how much power or influence that board will have.
Members will be making edits up until the document is presented to the Village Board of Trustees. To view the document, visit the village website at http://vi.potsdam.ny.us . The report is on the bottom of the home page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.