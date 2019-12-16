POTSDAM — Village and town residents could see a municipal compost program coming to the area.
During the Dec. 10 town board meeting, Councilwoman Toni A. Kennedy, said the discussions about how to bring such a program to fruition have begun, looking at SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University as potential partners in the endeavor.
Mrs. Kennedy is chairwoman of the Potsdam Climate Smart Committee’s Community Development Subcommittee, which she said was exploring what other areas have been doing to foster such a program.
She said a municipal-wide food waste composting program could help address the colleges as major food waste generators, producing 2,000 pounds a week and that by Jan. 1, 2022, the schools will be required to compost their food waste.
“So our plan is to go to Clarkson and SUNY Potsdam and say, ‘Do you want to partner with the town and village?’ Because they have to do it anyways, so we kind of want to work with them,” Mrs. Kennedy reported to the board.
She said the committee was in touch with SUNY Potsdam and is considering doing a food waste compost at Lehman Park. Clarkson University also has some land that it would be considering, with both locations being considered ideal.
In the meantime, Mrs. Kennedy said the committee is considering collection and operation of a compost program. She said there is a $5,000, self-sufficient, food-waste machine that can compost 2,000 pounds of food waste a day that the town could own and operate on its own, if it chose to go that route.
“They actually have one at Hermon-DeKalb School, so we are thinking about setting up kind of like a little field trip to see how that works,” she said.
Moreover, she said she was going to touch base with Canton Town Councilman Robert J. Washo about the pilot compost program created there.
Canton’s pilot compost program is funded by the village of Canton and was launched in the spring by Canton’s joint town and village Sustainability Committee and the Canton Village Department of Public Works. The short term goals of the program involve evaluating how often and how much the program is used by residents and businesses, and addressing the question: What is the most efficient way for Canton to compost?
The drop-off and pick-up site is on Outer Lincoln Street, next to the Canton Pavilion. DPW crews typically transport waste from the collection point to the composting site on village property on Route 11 every two to three days.
“Their situation is a little different because they have a site already across from the (St. Lawrence University) Barns and they have contracted with the SLU Horse Barns to compost the food waste with the horse waste and we don’t have that in Potsdam,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “So we are trying to figure out how to initiate it, how to operate it. That’s just in the early stages. There is also a NYSERDA Cleaner, Greener Communities Grant that would help fund some of the food waste, so there is something worth looking into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.