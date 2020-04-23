POTSDAM — A safety plan to get work restarted on the East Dam Hydro-Renovation Project could result in getting the project back online by next week, according to Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson.
That was one of several updates that Mr. Thompson gave to village trustees Monday night via Zoom Technologies during their monthly board meeting.
In his update of the COVID-19 numbers, he said the recovery rate is wonderful but cautioned the community when it comes to talk of reopening the community.
“I know there is a big push to reopen as much as we can in our economy and I agree that the economy has to be reopened, but I would caution everybody that a life is much more valuable than a dollar bill,” he said. “It is a tough road, we are in it together, nobody is alone, so let’s just keep working hard on this.”
Part of that work, he said, would be the green light to continue work on the East Dam renovation.
Earlier this month, the East Dam Hydro-Renovation Project, which had been put on hold following the COVID-19 pandemic, was determined to be an essential project by the state and was cleared to continue.
Mr. Thompson said the Wisconsin-based Eaton Corp., the company doing the work on the dam, filed a temporary COVID safety plan with New York Power Authority.
“I personally was on a phone with them this morning and the plan was outstanding,” Mr. Thompson told trustees Monday night. “We are hoping to get that back online within a week, we will have the renovation project once again underway and I think that will be a huge shot in the arm for the people of Potsdam to see something positive happen. We are moving forward.”
Additionally, Mr. Thompson said the village was continuing work on the completion of the application for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, which he said would be general funding.
“We have been awarded $69,000. It is a very vague description on how we want to spend the money but a very detailed explanation when we spend it with no time allotment,” he said. “Hopefully by the end of the week, beginning of next week, we should have information on round two (which) requires no application.”
That funding will cover the local share of the Potsdam Municipal Airport Taxi-Widening and Rehabilitation Project which he said he hopes the combination of those two rounds of funding will help the offset the loss of sales tax money due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing down the economy.
Another project that was deemed essential and is expected to continue his spring is the New York Main Street Project, specifically work done to Isle of You at 17 Market St., the Cactus Grill and Cantina at 11 Raymond and the historic Ives Building at 45-47 Market St., Frederick J. Hanss, Potsdam’s planning and development director, said.
Mr. Hanss said he also had a conference call with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Administration and said there is a warning going out to local business owner who are victim of scamming.
“The (scammers) will send a request through an email for all kinds of personal information and the (Small Business Administration) wanted folks to know that they never, ever request personal information through an email or through a phone call,” Mr. Hanss said. “It is always done through a secure link, so they wanted everyone to be aware about that.”
Moreover, following a Downtown Revitalization Initiative conference call Mr. Hanss told Trustees he spoke with partners from the state and MJ Engineering.
“Essentially the state would like the village, with MJ Engineering, develop a plan to restart the public participation process for the local planning committee and also for the general public to give them the opportunity to comment on the draft Strategic Investment Plan and the various projects that are being proposed,” Mr. Hanss said.
“So we hope to have some kind of a plan in hand in time for the follow up telephone call on Wednesday.”
There will be no public meeting until the state says that it has accepted the plan.
