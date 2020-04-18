POTSDAM — Town Board members will be holding a public hearing and special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to take comment on a proposed lease and option agreement between the town and a New York City based company for a solar array at the former landfill.
The purpose of the proposed lease and option agreement between the town and AC Power LLC is to grant an option on the town-owned land on Reynolds Road which the former town landfill, which closed in 1986, is located. The agreement would allow AC Power, LLC the ability to investigate and conduct all necessary due diligence prior to installing and operating a solar array on about 25 acres of the closed landfill, with the knowledge and approval of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The meeting will be held via ZOOM Technologies and it can be joined at https://zoom.us/j/96841039303. The special meeting of the board will seek to approve a lease with AC Power and then to authorize Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill to execute the lease after a required 30-day waiting period.
There is an initial-option term of 180 days to allow AC Power to conduct all necessary due diligence to confirm it can install and operate a financially viable system of solar arrays on the landfill site. The option term may be extended for an additional six months and AC Power may decide at its option to walk away from the project with no rent to be paid.
There will be a development term of 18 months to be used to complete due diligence and install and construct solar arrays and connect the arrays to the electric grid.
The development term may be extended for two additional six-month periods with rent paid to the town equal to $1,250 a quarter.
The operating term is 25 years from the first date of commercial operation which may be extended for two additional five-year terms.
Annual rent paid to the town would equate to $15,000 per megawatt of installed capacity and the base rent will increase by 1.5 percent for each year during the initial term and any renewal term. Rent will continue to be paid through the last month of project decommissioning and removal.
AC Power will establish — in operating year 15 — and fully fund — by the end of operating year 24 — a decommissioning fund that, if necessary, can be used by the town to decommission the facility. The company will also pay all costs related to due diligence, construction, and operation and maintenance of its facility, including any costs necessary to comply with or modify DEC requirements for the closed landfill.
“We paid great attention to the important issue of decommissioning so the onus is on ACP to handle and pay for it,” Mrs. Carvill told the Times. “We’re going to get lease money for it, so that is the benefit, and since it is on a closed landfill, there is nothing that can really benefit the townspeople with it just sitting there. So this is just one of the few ways a piece of land like that can be used, even in a moderate way, to benefit the townspeople, plus it’s clean energy and we have a board that strongly supports that.
