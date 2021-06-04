POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Library, after going through a year-long shutdown brought on by the double whammy of major interior renovations and COVID-19, is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.
This week the Potsdam Public Library officially opened for curbside pickup. Patrons can now pick up or drop off books during operating hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The public service manager of the library, Sarah L. Sachs, wants to open “as soon as we possibly can.”
She hopes the doors can be open by the end of June, but said that they “absolutely” will be open by the end of summer.
Mrs. Sachs expects that when the library opens, people will still be required to have masks on inside. But she is thankful that many of the COVID-19 restrictions that began last year are no longer in place, meaning that the library will have some sense of normalcy as it reopens.
Since the library is a historic building, Mrs. Sachs is excited for how the new renovations will complement the existing architecture.
New lighting systems are being installed to adapt to where you are in the library and illuminate accordingly. The ceiling is being raised 8 feet, and the plaster cornice is being restored. The circulation desk is being relocated so as not to clog the center of the library.
Despite the increasing obsolescence of libraries and bookstores, Mrs. Sachs emphasizes the necessity of public libraries.
“Not everyone can pay for Amazon, or other electronic means of getting what they want,” Mrs. Sachs said.
Potsdam is a “ravenous reading community that enjoys books both new and old,” which the library can often supply same-day, unlike online vendors, she said.
Once it reopens, Mrs. Sachs knows that the Potsdam library will thrive because “the only thing better than reading is more reading.”
