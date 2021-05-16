Potsdam Public Museum increasing hours starting Tuesday

POTSDAM — Starting May 18, the Potsdam Public Museum will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Museum staff invites the public to visit our exhibit, “Can You Hear Me Now? A History of Telecommunications.” Staff is also available for genealogy or local history research.
Call 315-265-6910 for more information.
