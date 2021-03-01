POTSDAM — Renovation efforts at Potsdam Public Museum will receive guidance through a state grant, with the goal of preserving a number of its ornate historical windows.
The $3,600 technical assistance grant will cover a repair assessment for the museum’s windows, which a Friday news release from the village states “are in poor condition and require renovation.”
The museum’s location within Potsdam’s municipal complex was originally constructed in 1876 as the First Unitarian Church and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler noted that the grant will provide the village with “a detailed study to guide our future renovation efforts,” and is funded by the Preservation League of New York, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts. The assessment will be led by Syracuse-based architecture firm Crawford & Stearns, which specializes in the preservation of antique buildings.
Mayor Tischler listed the museum’s lancet windows and a stained glass window depicting the Biblical parable of the Good Shepherd amongst the “highest priorities” for the renovation, which is included in the village’s comprehensive plan.
The Good Shepherd window, also known as the Merritt Memorial Window, was crafted in Ogdensburg by artist Harry James Horwood, and is a holdover from the building’s time as a church before becoming a museum in 1940.
“By supporting New York’s cultural sites with crucial resources, we are responding to the challenges of today to best prepare for our state’s creative and economic future,” said Mara Manus, executive director of the New York State Council on the Arts.
The village is one of 26 communities and nonprofit organizations statewide to receive a grant through the 2020 round of technical assistance grant funding. The program provides aid to a variety of culturally and historically significant entities, including art centers, music halls, theaters, libraries and museums, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.