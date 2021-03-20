Potsdam museum will reopen Tuesday

Telephones through the years are on display as part of the “Can You Hear Me Now?” exhibit at the Potsdam Public Museum. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Public Museum

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Museum will re-open to the public by appointment starting Tuesday. The museum will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4p.m.

The current exhibit, “Can You Hear Me Now?” is a history of technology and telecommunication. Museum staff is also available to help with genealogy and local history research.

Contact the museum at 315-265-6910 or email museum@vi.potsdam.ny.us to make an appointment.

