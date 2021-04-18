POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Museum will be open to the public starting April 20 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Museum staff is available to help with genealogy and local history research. The museum’s current exhibit is “Can You Hear Me Now? A History of Telecommunications.”
Contact the museum at 315-265-6910 or museum@vi.potsdam.ny.us for more information.
Face masks and social distancing required.
