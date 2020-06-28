The Potsdam Public Museum, in accordance with state Phase IV reopening guidelines, will be open by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this week. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing in the museum. Masks will be provided at the door for visitors.
The current exhibition, “Can You Hear Me Now,” explores technology and communication. A wind-up Victrola record player from 1919, which a docent will play for you, is one of the highlights of the exhibit.
The museum is still actively doing genealogy requests and assisting with research. For more information, call the museum at 315-265-6910 or visit www.PotsdamPublicMuseum.org
