POTSDAM — On the eve of Election Day, about 20 people marched along a snow-blown Market Street.
The group, represented by local organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement, the North Country Poor People’s Campaign, students and clergy, has met every day in front of the Potsdam Post Office, 21 Elm St., since June. Some days, a pair or a trio stands on the edge of the curb, and other days dozens show up to march. About 1,000 first rallied on June 1, after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Monday night’s group again stood for Black lives and encouraged Election Day participation.
“We have a lot on the table in St. Lawrence County this election,” North Country Poor People’s Campaign leader Jamey Merkel said. “Even if people are apathetic about the presidential election, there’s a lot at stake locally.”
A state Assembly race for the 116th District, U.S. representative for the 21st Congressional District, town and city justices and an open St. Lawrence County Criminal Court judge seat all appear on Tuesday’s ballot for county voters.
A network of about two dozen people county wide was coordinated for Election Day rides and ballot drop-offs by the Poor People’s Campaign and other volunteers. Voters in need of a ride to the polls or to drop off a ballot can call a conference line, 1-800-240-8432, set up with a local dispatcher who will facilitate rides depending on location in the county.
Black Lives Matter and Poor People’s Campaign organizers will also be offering to usher after-work, walking Potsdam voters to polling sites at the town offices on Elm Street and Potsdam High School on Leroy Street starting at 6 p.m.
“Think of what our ancestors went through — my white ancestors who fought for women’s right to vote, my Black ancestors who fought just to vote period,” Black Lives Matter leader Jennifer Baxtron said. “It’s our responsibility to vote.”
Chanting “vote Trump out” and “this is what democracy looks like,” marchers headed toward Sandstone Drive from the post office, pausing at the corner of Elm and Market, and the corner of Market and Sandstone.
“I might not see it in my lifetime, my kids might not see it in their lifetime, but it might make my grandchildren’s journey a little easier,” Ms. Baxtron said of the slow-moving change amid an ongoing national reckoning of American racism. “Nothing plus racism equals great. Maybe one day America will truly be great.”
Daniel Jones, a Black Potsdam resident, offered a final reminder for indifferent or still-undecided voters: “Don’t be scared to do what’s right.”
Ms. Baxtron, who has rallied with community members across the county for years, said the 2020 election is “a new beginning” that will require a continued fight for American racial and economic justice.
“Tomorrow, our lives depend on who people vote for,” Ms. Baxtron said when the collective volume of the group’s cries waned on Sandstone Drive. “We shout because our lives depend on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.