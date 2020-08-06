The finance website Smartasset has compiled a list of the best hockey towns in the United States, and Potsdam has come in sixth.
“To find the best hockey towns in the country, we looked at a total of nine metrics that fell into two general categories: fan intensity and quality of life,” the story on the website explaind. “Fan intensity metrics include average game attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, per-game attendance as a percentage of population and Google search traffic for “hockey” relative to “food.” Meanwhile, the quality of life factors we considered include median household income, median monthly housing costs, violent crime rate, property crime rate and dining and entertainment establishments per 100,000 residents.”
Researchers considered data for places that have a team in either the National Hockey League, National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 men’s hockey, the American Hockey League or the ECHL.
College towns dominated the top 10. Only two of the cities in the top 10 of this study are home to NHL teams — Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
There are also two cities in the top ten hosting teams in the minor leagues — Glens Falls, and Hershey, Pennsylvania The rest of the top 10 is made up of college towns supporting college hockey teams.
The study found that Potsdam fans of the Clarkson University Golden Knights were the second most intense in the study. The average game attendance represents 30.24% of the town’s population, the sixth-highest rate in the study. Locals search for the term “hockey” on Google 61% as often as they search for the term “food,” the 11th-highest rate. In terms of quality of life. Potsdam ranks in the top 20 for two metrics: median monthly housing costs of $792 and a violent crime rate of 123 incidents per 100,000 residents.
The list includes
1. Marquette, Mich. (Northern Michigan Wildcats)
2. Lewiston, N.Y. (Niagara Purple Eagles)
3. Houghton, Mich. (Michigan Tech Huskies)
4. Grand Forks, N.D. (UND Fighting Hawks)
5. State College, Pa. (Penn State Nittany Lions)
6. Potsdam, N.Y. (Clarkson Golden Knights)
7. Pittsburgh, Pa. (Pittsburgh Penguins)
8. St. Paul, Minn. (Minnesota Wild)
9. Hershey, Pa. (Hershey Bears)
10. Glens Falls, N.Y. (Adirondack Thunder)
