CANTON — The rape and sexual abuse case of former Potsdam resident Lawrence L. Robinson is one of “kids, credibility and control,” St. Lawrence County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx said.
Mr. Marx described the case in explicit detail during his opening statement to a jury of six men and six women Wednesday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Court after the conclusion of two days of jury selection. Four female alternate jurors also were selected.
Robinson, 59, of 21 Dockside Ave., Morristown, formerly of Potsdam, and a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers, is charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape. He has maintained his innocence and turned down a plea deal that would have put him in prison for 10 years. Now he faces up to 43 years.
“This is a case about abusive control against vulnerable kids and in the end, common sense, credibility determinations,” Mr. Marx told the jury. “There will be no DNA. There will be no fingerprints. On the other hand you will meet the girls ... they will be the evidence.”
The indictment charges Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old girl in Potsdam around December and February 2016. He also is accused of forcing sexual contact on the same minor in May 2016 and of forcefully raping her between June and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
Robinson also is accused of forcing sexual contact on a 15-year-old girl between December 2017 and January 2018 and again in March 2018. Both instances are alleged in the town of Potsdam.
Mr. Marx went into graphic detail about the nature of the sexual crimes Robinson is accused of committing against two female children, using quoted profanity and alleged acts of violence that Robinson enacted upon the girls, one of which Mr. Marx said had a history of drug use and lying.
He asked the jury to consider whether this was a child who was “dodging her own teenage trouble of trying to get someone else in trouble.”
Attorney Peter A. Dumas, Malone, a member of Robinson’s defense team, along with Edward F. Narrow, said he wanted the jury to not just pay attention to the witnesses who do testify, but to note who does not.
“Credibility. We’re going to ask you to test it here,” Mr. Dumas said. “What you just heard sounds horrible. It’s meant to. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I used to think I needed piles and piles of papers and books. ... Three things: I need my head, I need my heart and I need a fair and impartial jury.
“So pay attention closely to these witnesses,” Mr. Dumas said. “The ones that actually know something, the ones that were there, and decide whether you believe them or not. That’s why you’re here.”
The trial will continue at 9:15 a.m. today.
