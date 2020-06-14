POTSDAM — In an open letter to the community on Facebook, Potsdam Recreation Director Trey Smutz announced the cancellation of the summer recreation program and warned people who are using the still-closed beaches and parks, that the spaces are not being sanitized and they are putting themselves at risk.
“As many of you may know, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pine Street Arena, along with our beaches and playgrounds at both Sandstoner and Postwood Park, have been closed,” Mr. Smutz wrote. “We have attempted to put up additional signage and caution tape around these areas, although we have started to see an increase in foot traffic over the past few weeks. I understand that individuals want to get out of their homes and get back to an active and healthier lifestyle, but I must inform everyone that these areas are not being sanitized on a daily basis, nor are they currently open.”
He said the focus has been on cleaning and sanitizing the arena, and updating beach safety plans to include additional guidelines and protocols in hopes of opening the beaches soon.
As a recreation program, Potsdam Rec falls under Phase IV of the reopening plan set forth by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mr. Smutz said they will continue to adhere to these guidelines.
Currently, the beaches are slated to open on July 1 and Mr. Smutz reiterated his intention to try to keep the beaches open beyond the usual season close of late August due to the delayed opening.
Mr. Smutz said he has been working with village officials to review measures to determine operation hours and social distancing measures to modify beach capacity, which will have to be decreased by 50 percent at the onset of opening.
“Therefore, the regular capacity of 350 swimmers and individuals near the waterfront allowed at Postwood will have to be reduced to 175, while the beach at Sandstoner Park will have to be minimized from 250 down to 125 individuals,” he wrote.
Turning to the summer rec program, he said the six-week program has been a combination of swim lessons at Postwood and sports and activities at the arena for children ranging in ages from 4 to 16, giving them the opportunity to move from activity to activity at their choosing under the supervision of playground leaders.
Equipment, puzzles and items such as arts and crafts were often shared and passed from one person to the next and many campers were riding the bus to and from the arena alongside their peers and also linking up with a partner in conjunction with a buddy system when around the water, Mr. Smutz said in his letter.
“When looking at the circumstances and the potential safety issues associated with some of these factors, as Recreation Director I have to unfortunately cancel the Potsdam Summer Rec Program for 2020,” he wrote. “If at any time in the near future I find it appropriate to hold smaller programming, such as a week of soccer or a week of water safety including kayak and paddle board lessons, our department will look to do just that in a much smaller capacity.”
He said he was looking to start kayak and paddle board rentals in a couple weeks, although reservations will have to be made through the recreation office and at least 24 hours in advance.
“Until that time, I strongly urge individuals to take precautions in protecting the health and safety of our community as we at Potsdam Rec continue to implement measures at our facilities so that we can be safer and better than ever,” he wrote.
Job descriptions and applications for lifeguards, beach attendants and maintenance personnel are available and anyone interested in applying or with general questions can contact Mr. Smutz at (315) 265-4030 or by email at tsmutz@vi.potsdam.ny.us.
During Tuesday night’s Town Board meeting, Councilperson Sarah L. Lister, a member of the rec committee, reported to board members that trying to operate summer rec wasn’t feasible, based on the requirements and that staffing last summer, when the program was switched to a day camp status by the state caused difficulty in getting the health professionals they needed.
“We would need far more health professionals now,” she said. “It’s such a beast to staff and organize and maintain.”
And although summer rec won’t be going on, learning how to swim, especially in the area, is such an important public health issue itself, being surrounded by water, and that talks of creating low-cost private swim lessons creating small groups or one-on-one sessions with life guards, rather than the bigger groups in summer rec, Ms. Lister said.
“He does want to continue swimming lessons. That is something that is very important to him,” Ms. Lister said. “Just like the way that we charge for summer rec, last year we had a sliding scale, I’m hoping we can do that again with swimming lessons. I’ll bring that to Trey’s attention, for sure, that that is important.”
Moreover, the lessons are being considered for not just Postwood Park Beach in Hannawa Falls, but also for Sandstoner Park Beach for those who don’t have transportation.
“Generally swimming lessons are just at Postwood because the beach is a little bit safer for people who are learning to swim,” she said. “He would like to talk to Brookfield and make sure the current is going to be safe at Sandstoner Park for learning to swim and set up some appointments there as well.”
The Rec Committee has another meeting June 24 and Ms. Lister said she was hoping to have more information soon.
