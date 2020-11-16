POTSDAM — Potsdam’s Joint Recreation Committee is looking for new members to serve on the body.
The committee primarily helps to guide policies for the village and town of Potsdam’s joint recreation programs, including the Pine Street Arena and summer activities.
Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said a member just retired and the committee needs two to three more volunteers local to the town or village. He said the committee generally meets once per month at the Pine Street Arena, but those meetings have been held remotely recently due to the ongoing pandemic.
Any interested parties can contact Recreation Director Trey Smutz at the Pine Street Arena at 315-265-4030.
