POTSDAM — Residents in the neighborhood of Pleasant, Waverly and Broad streets told the village board on Monday night that they need help with backyard flooding. Village officials say it’s probably because the subterranean crosstown canal is overloaded with water.
Katey Duele of Pleasant Street said her yard can become at “best of times a wetland, worst of times a full-fledged lake.”
“We really are underwater on our property. Our backyards are completely unusable, to varying degrees,” Ms. Duele said.
Waverly Street resident Kevin Smith said “in the last two years (flooding) has become much worse, with standing water three months out of the year, four months out of the year.” He added that those conditions are “depriving us use of our tax-paid property.”
“Last year, the lake in the backyard lasted two months,” said Tracy S. Wanamaker of Pleasant Street.
Heather L. Wheeler of Waverly Street recalled a particularly bad flood in the early 2010s when “we paddled to Wanamaker’s house from our backyard, across neighbors’ yards.”
Two village board members attributed the flooding to drainage deficiencies.
Deputy Mayor Steven J. Warr said “the origination of this is 20-some years ago when New York state redid Route 11. They put the holding pond by the bus garage. They told us it would have no effect … It has increased the flow in there three times.”
“They absolved themselves because you can’t blame New York state for anything,” Mr. Warr added.
Since then, he said village workers have “figured out they can put … 4-inch drains in the backyards near the low spots and it drains back into the (crosstown) canal.”
He said the residents should contact the village code enforcement officer, who can take their information and come back to the board with recommendations.
Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke said the flooding is tied to climate change and the 150-year-old subterranean crosstown canal. She pointed to an earlier engineering study to support her claim.
“The study found there were multiple factors,” she said. Those include the condition of the crosstown canal itself, some local farm fields and the way storm waters flow into the system more frequently than in the past.
Now, with climate change bringing heavier snow and rain storms more frequently, there’s more water going into the canal than it can handle.
“The crosstown canal was not built to withstand the type of flooding it’s getting,” she said.
In December 2021, Clarkson University professors Erik C. Backus and Allen M. Gontz talked to a Times reporter and went into detail about the canal’s condition and history.
They described the canal as a “spiderweb” beneath the surface of the village.
The crosstown canal system has two inlets near Potsdam High School that continue to the southwest and dump into the Raquette River near Sandstone Drive.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Mr. Backus said at the time.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said. “It’s not fully well mapped.”
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village. Mr. Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation … that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Mr. Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
He also says climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available … maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Mr. Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
