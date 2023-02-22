POTSDAM — Residents in the neighborhood of Pleasant, Waverly and Broad streets told the village board on Monday night that they need help with backyard flooding. Village officials say it’s probably because the subterranean crosstown canal is overloaded with water.

Katey Duele of Pleasant Street said her yard can become at “best of times a wetland, worst of times a full-fledged lake.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.