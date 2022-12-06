POTSDAM — A proposal to move away from requiring orange labeled bags for village trash pickup drew comments from several residents Monday night.
Meanwhile, a village trustee says they’re not going to make a decision for at least the next couple of weeks.
Casella Waste Systems is proposing charging a flat monthly fee, rather than requiring the orange bags for pickup.
“Casella would like to propose a 5-year extension to our existing contract that was effective June 1, 2021 and scheduled to expire on May 31, 2026. During this discussion, it was agreed that moving away from the bags to a flat monthly billing would be advantageous for all parties,” Casella division manager Matthew B. Rose wrote in a letter to village officials outlining the new proposal.
“Therefore,” he added, “and if approved by the Board, Casella proposes to eliminate the bag sales and replace with a flat monthly rate per residence effective June 1, 2023. This date will align with the Village’s fiscal year and allow for adequate notification to the Village residents and provide ample time to deplete their current inventory of bags.”
Under the assumption that a residence disposes of eight bags per month at $1.95 per bag, Casella says a residence would be charged $26.14 per month under the new deal, down from the current $27.72 per month under the orange bag system.
Under a heading labeled “challenges,” the letter from Mr. Rose suggests creating a system for residents to return unused bags, and a plan to sell unused, partial sleeves or individual orange bags. It also calls for notifying the public in a timely manner “to allow for a smooth transition and without excessive amounts of unused bags in circulation.”
“We have decided, with some feedback from the community, to put off the trash bag decision for at least the next couple of weeks so we can discuss it further,” Village Trustee Monique Tirion said during Monday night’s village board meeting.
Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said they’re still trying to come up with a counter-proposal, and added that he thinks the eight bags per month assumption is “too much” to use to calculate a flat fee.
“Regardless of which way we want to go, there’s some severe issues with it,” Trustee Steven J. Warr said.
“It’s not just the ability to get those bags, it’s the cost of those bags,” he said, adding that the cost of the bags could soon double, leading to higher fees than the proposed flat rate.
Several residents spoke up during public comment and offered varied opinions on how the village should handle future trash pickup.
“Please keep the contract we have now, the orange bags,” village resident Dani ben-Avraham said. “Going back to a flat rate is a huge step backward. There’s no incentive for recycling that way … a flat rate is not necessarily fair for those people” who do recycle.
“I was really appalled when I heard Casella’s proposal for the flat fee,” said village resident Susan Powers, who is also a member of Potsdam’s Climate Smart Community Task Force. “There’s a lack of equity with a flat fee. Households vary way too much … I don’t think we should be subsidizing and rewarding households that generate so much trash.”
Village resident Will Siegfried said he thinks it’s “better to have (trash fees charged) under general taxation than a flat rate” because it would charge homes based on actual usage.
In November, Ms. Tirion sent an email to village officials and members of the press where she opposes Casella’s proposal.
“This contract represents a significant departure from our current contract, more than doubling the cost for residential customers like myself who use at most (two bags per month), in order to resolve Casella’s problems locating orange bags and policing their use.”
“Residents are asked to yield the total cost of the purported (eight bags per month) transition, with Casella not absorbing any loss,” her email says. “In fact, the trash-bags fees that currently do not go to Casella … will now also go to them.”
“(W)hat cost does this cover for them … why should customers not benefit at least partly from this transition, and the ‘average sales of bags’ fraction not be computed based on four bags/month, to cost share the savings equally (between) Casella and customers?”
“And what is the advantage of extending the contract from 2026 to 2030 at this point? Finally, I worry that once again the landlord class will be required to absorb a heavy loss … with trash billing doubling even when units are empty,” her email says.
