POTSDAM — Town Board members approved a time line for residents to have access to the town’s assessment roll, file complaints and have those complaints heard before a board
The resolution, passed April 14, accepted the recommendations from Town Assessor James P. McGuire for review of inventory and valuation, hearing of complaints and Board of Assessment Review Hearings
“Basically Jim received a letter from the county saying that because the assessor assesses and people have the right to complain and look at comparables and there are hearings and meetings that have to happen and if there is a dispute, obviously it goes to the Board of Assessment Review,” Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said. “So the question became, how do you handle all of this in the middle of a pandemic. So I asked Jim McGuire, I said what’s the most logical way to handle it and keep every one safe and healthy.”
Mr. McGuire’s list of recommendations on how to handle these various meetings and hearings and the public’s right to access information became the frame work of the resolution.
On May 12, 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to noon there will be a review of the inventory and valuation and that’s where the public will make appointments. The tentative roll will be in the front lobby.
Mr. McGuire said he will have a copy of the tentative roll in his office and we will set up a telephone in the lobby so people can talk to him.
Last year one person showed up to look at the roll, Mr. McGuire told the Town Board.
Hearing of complaints will be heard from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. on May 13; 8 a.m. to noon on May 16; 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. on May 20; and 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. on May 21.
Mr. McGuire recommended to the Town Board that people make appointments and hopefully mail, email, or drop off paperwork prior to their appointment. If the paperwork is not dropped off prior, he said he will get it from them in the lobby and make a copy if needed.
He will have a discussion using the telephone, either their cell or the one in the lobby and he will wipe down everything between appointments. If an agreement is reached he said he will fill out the Stipulated Agreement form and submit it to the Board of Assessment Review.
Hearings before the Board of Assessment Review will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on May 26
People will submit their forms and information prior to 8 p.m. on May 26. If they want to speak to the assessment board, Mr. McGuire said he will give them a 15 minute appointment.
Taxpayers who do not have access to a computer would be able to call in to the meeting platform Zoom Technologies or another platform will be used to connect each person with the Board.
According to the resolution, When the hearings are finished Mr. McGuire will make copies of everything submitted and drop a copy off to each Board member on the May 25. The Board will reconvene for an executive session using Zoom or another platform to discuss the merits and make its decisions.
Mr. McGuire said he and staff will be at the Town Office, 18 Elm St., to receive applications until 8 p.m. on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.