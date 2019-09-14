POTSDAM — The town has a new website that is more user friendly and acts not just as a resource for area residents, but also as a visitor’s center online, according to Town Clerk Cindy Goliber.
“It just was rolled out in the first week in September. We’ve been working on it for a good part of this year,” Mrs. Goliber said. “I’m sure we’ll be adding more links and information as time goes on but I think it was in a good place to roll it out to the community. I think we have an excellent site in place for the future. This is probably our fourth website we’ve had in the past 20 years and every one has been a little bit better, but I think this one is certainly the best.”
Included in the new website, https://potsdamny.us/, are “Resident Services,” with links on where to report things like a streetlight out or potholes, but also provides links to highway notices, annual assessment roll, the town budget, paying taxes in Potsdam, dog license application, community dog park and parks & recreation.
Mrs. Goliber said the websites in the past have been maintained locally, but will now be managed by Edmunds GovTech Company, which gives the town 24-7 support if there is an issue. “In the past, our websites were difficult to maneuver through, to make sure things were posted and updated and whatnot, and that is a disservice to the community,” Mrs. Goliber said. “So the town decided that we would invest with a company that has the expertise and has a very good track record with their websites.”
In addition to all the resources available to the public, there will also be up-to-date Town Board minutes for residents who can’t make it to meetings and agendas of meetings to come, so they can decide if it is a meeting they want to attend.
There is also access to state taxation and finance information, which will give the most up-to-date information, Mrs. Goliber said.
Moreover, Mrs. Goliber said she is also taking public input and suggestions as to what they would like to see added to the site.
“I received a recommendation about a link for seniors to receive information on housing and thought that was a really good informative link to have on the website,” she said. “With our old site we didn’t have a page for that. Now we do, and I’m sure we will get more recommendations, and I don’t know that we can accommodate everybody, but we would certainly like to have as much information for the local community.”
Anyone interested in making suggestions should contact Mrs. Goliber at townclerk@potsdam.ny.us.
“I just really want to thank everybody for all their input, because it was a long tedious process and I certainly couldn’t have developed it without everybody in the office giving me their information and suggestions,” Mrs. Goliber said. “It was certainly a team effort, I was just a facilitator.”
