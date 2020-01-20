Stephen McCargar of Potsdam Central School, a student in the Natural Resource Management program at BOCES Seaway Tech, is the Rotary Club of Potsdam BOCES Student of the Month for December. At a Rotary luncheon honoring McCargar, he met with Potsdam Rotarians and was commended for his academic excellence by Seaway Tech School instructor John Morgan. Left to right: Potsdam Rotary President Duane Pelkey, Morgan, McCargar and Rotary Vocational Service Chair Paul McGrath. Potsdam Rotary Club Photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.