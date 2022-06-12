POTSDAM — The Rotary Club of Potsdam has donated nearly $700 worth of personal hygiene products to the Potsdam Central School Positivity Project, which operates the Potsdam P2 Food Market, a food and personal care pantry for students and senior citizens.
The donated products included shampoo/conditioner, soap, deodorant and feminine products as well as razors donated by Harris Medical Supplies & Equipment.
The Potsdam P2 Food Market is the only student-run, free food pantry in Northern New York. It is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, with monthly food shipments arriving from the Food Bank of Central New York. Clients are able to order an assortment of canned food, pasta, breakfast items, and personal hygiene products.
The market fills a gap between need and availability of costly personal care items for students and senior citizens. The need for hygiene products among those in need is very great in the Potsdam community.
