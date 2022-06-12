POTSDAM — Taylor Robertson of Parishville was installed as the 2022-2023 president of the Rotary Club of Potsdam for a second consecutive year at its annual dinner June 1.
During the ceremony, incoming and continuing officers President-elect Brandon LaShomb of Parishville, Secretary Romeyn Prescott of Potsdam, and Treasurer Shawn Seymour of Hannawa Falls were also recognized.
Laurean Pelkey of Madrid was elected as a board member, and Beck Tessier of Massena and Michael Griffin of Colton will continue on the board.
A north country native, Robertson works in the Admissions and Financial Aid Office at St. Lawrence University. She graduated from Chateaugay Central School in 2008 and the University of Rochester in 2012 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a minor in legal studies. After graduation, Robertson worked for her alma mater before returning home to the north country in 2016.
Robertson joined the Rotary Club of Potsdam in the spring of 2019, jumping right in by serving as both program and foundation chair, before being elected president-elect. She also serves on the Spring Gala Committee, Haunted Hallway Committee, Strategic Planning Committee and the Golf Tournament Committee, as well as being involved with Dodge Pond workdays and the annual Duck Pluck.
She serves as treasurer of the Potsdam Community Dog Park, participates in the Potsdam Community Band, and, with her fiancé, Brandon LaShomb, is active in the Norfolk United Methodist Church. She was chosen as the 2021 commencement speaker at Chateaugay Central School.
Robertson is the daughter of Patti and the late Tod Robertson and lives in Parishville with LaShomb, their son, Sam, and their dog, Nova.
The Potsdam Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon at Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight in Potsdam and online. Guests are welcome.
