POTSDAM —The Rotary Club of Potsdam thanked the community for its support of the club’s 17th annual Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament on May 15, at the Potsdam Town & Country Club.
Tournament winners:
- First place women’s/mixed: Troy Galligan, Shawn Hartigan, Jolene Garrow and David Wishe.
- Second place women’s/mixed: Jeremy & Ashley Sweeney, and Teresa & Justin Planty.
- First place men’s: Dustin Currier, Devin Rider, Marc Plante and Matthew Bresett.
- Second place men’s: Wales Perkins, Marty Burkett, Todd Truax and Pat Gray.
Beat the Pro winners: Kyle Flanagan, Brian Sweeney, Chris Taylor, Missy Truax and Todd Truax.
Putting Contest winner: Kyle Matott
Closest to the Pin winners: Devin Rider, Chris Taylor and Kyle Flanagan.
Closest to the Line winner: Shawn Seymour
Longest Drive winners:
- Women’s: Ashley Sweeney
- Men’s: Pat Gray
Hole-in-One Sponsors: Brookfield Renewable U.S., and Inner Citadel Consulting.
Birdie Sponsors: Barstow Motors, Casella Waste Systems, St. Lawrence Health System, and Thew Associates, PE-LS, PLLC.
Par Sponsors: Atlantic Testing Labs, J.C. Merriman Inc., Linden Law Firm, North Country Savings Bank, PACES—SUNY Potsdam, Pinto Mucenski Hooper VanHouse, St. Lawrence Radiology, and T&R Wines & Liquors.
Other Gifts and Golfer Sponsors: All American Pub, Harris Medical, Plumley Real Estate, Potsdam Town & Country Club, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, and Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight / Scoops.
Proceeds from the tournament will support Potsdam Rotary’s BOCES College Scholarship Program, as well as other scholarship projects, such as a Potsdam High School Scholarship, Dodge Pond summer camp scholarships for developmentally disabled children, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award.
