POTSDAM — The Rotary Club of Potsdam will hold its 17th annual Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 15, at the Potsdam Town & Country Club and is seeking participants.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at 11:30. The event will culminate in a seafood & barbecue celebration and prizes. The fee includes greens fees, carts, lunch, and a seafood and barbecue dinner.
Registrations for foursomes are now being accepted at potsdamrotary.org (click on “Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament 2021” under Upcoming Events).
The event will take place weather permitting, keeping golfer safety and course maintenance in mind as well.
The Potsdam Town & Country Club will be preparing carts and the course in keeping with all recommended pandemic guidelines. Meals will be seated while observing all social distancing requirements.
Proceeds from the tournament support Potsdam Rotary’s BOCES College Scholarship Program, as well as other scholarship projects, such as a Potsdam High School Scholarship, Dodge Pond summer camp scholarships for developmentally disabled children, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award.
Please contact Christa Carroll at 315-742-2555 or potsdamrotarygolf@gmail.com with any questions. More details are available at potsdamrotary.org.
Register your team and submit your sponsorship by April 30 for this important community event.
