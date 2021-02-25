POTSDAM — Those looking for a service opportunity in the community can consider joining the Rotary Club of Potsdam.
Potsdam Rotary will host a virtual membership mixer “(Re)Discover Rotary” on March 3, at 5 p.m.
This informational virtual cocktail hour will be in the form of a brief Zoom meeting in which Potsdam Rotarians will address who they are, what they do and why it’s beneficial to become involved. All community members interested in joining Rotary, as well as current and former club members are invited to attend.
A Zoom account is not needed to to attend, but to get the meeting link, contact President-elect Taylor Robertson at trobertson@stlawu.edu. For more information on the event, contact Membership Chair Mary Sue Foster at foster.marysue@yahoo.com or 315-265-0623.
Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real,
long-term solutions to our world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering, our 1.2 million members make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural
boundaries and foster global understanding and respect.
The Potsdam Rotary Club was established in 1928. Today it continues a long tradition of performing hands-on service projects and fund-raising for local, regional, and international causes. In short, Rotary is about sharing, serving, and having fun.
For more information, visit the club’s Web site at www.potsdamrotary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.