POTSDAM — A Clarkson University project will map out a subterranean canal system with the aim of reducing flooding in the village.
Professors Erik M. Backus and Allen M. Gontz said they’ll use ground penetrating radar and Earth resistivity technologies to map the “spider web” of canals that are more than a century old. The tools use radar waves and electrical current to tell what’s below ground. They’ll be able to tell not only where the canal is, but what particular branches are made of, and the composition of the Earth where the canal is situated.
The crosstown canal system has two inlets near Potsdam High School that continue to the southwest and dump into the Raquette River near Sandstone Drive.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Mr. Backus said.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said. “It’s not fully well mapped.”
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village. Mr. Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation ... that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Mr. Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
Frederick J. Hanss, Potsdam’s planning director, says the crosstown canal is “in need of some serious attention” and welcomes the study.
“The village has a piece of infrastructure that’s 100 years old or better, that’s having an increasingly difficult time keeping up with the demands the village is placing on it, and also runoff that’s coming into the village from beyond our boundaries,” Mr. Hanss said.
The Clarkson professors said climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available ... maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Mr. Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
The study will be undertaken by the professors and senior engineering students. They anticipate starting work in January and giving a presentation to the Village Board of Trustees in late April or early May.
“You could anticipate this being the core of a package that goes for a funding grant,” Mr. Backus said, though that would be contingent upon ratification by both town and village lawmakers.
