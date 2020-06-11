POTSDAM — The anticipated Garner Park Renovation Project, located at the foot of Raymond Street in the village, continues to be on hold as officials determine who will do the labor.
On Jan. 6, Village trustees took the first step in giving a makeover to Garner Park by entering into an agreement with Chazen Companies, of Troy, the landscaping company that enhanced Ives Park several years ago.
Chazen Companies was approved to provide land surveying and landscape design services to the village for the project.
Village Planning and Development Director Frederick J. Hanss said while the village hasn’t broken ground on the project, the design work is done.
“One of the things that we were hoping to do was to use village force account labor, using the Department of Public Works crew, but they have been reduced to 50 percent capacity and they are still working so they have very limited capacity, at this point, to under take aggressive projects,” Mr. Hanss said. “So we are in kind of a holding pattern there to, first of all, see when they will be allowed back, and then, second of all, will DPW have the ability to pull this job off this summer or will we have to put it out to bid?”
He said if they have to put the project out to bid, that could result in the project being done in stages, but said he and Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson were not at a point where they could yet make any recommendations to the village board.
For the Garner Park Renovation Project, the Village approached the hospital and the university, which provided funding for the dollar-for-dollar grant match project, with grant funding from the state Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
The project, was scheduled to begin at the start of the construction season and to conclude before Aug. 1 and is estimated to cost $295,000, Mr. Hanss previously said.
The project will include the installation of new sidewalks, a small picnic grove, a river swing, new LED street lighting, and there may be an information kiosk, depending on what the project funds look like, that would have information about that section of the river walk trail.
Considering Garner Park is off the beaten path, Mr. Hanss said the village will put up signs within the context of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and that the project is part of the Riverwalk Trail System, making it a section of a continual trail that will circumnavigate downtown.
“This is a related project, and so when we do the streetscape enhancement work, one of the things that we are looking at there is doing enhanced way-finding signage for people that are looking for parking or museums or any other destination downtown,” he said at the time of the January project announcement. “Way-finding signage will be a part of that and obviously a park is deserving of that kind of recognition. Any of the other parks we have we’ve signed them and there should also be a road sign if it is on a highway, letting you know it’s there.”
