POTSDAM — The village Planning Board unanimously agreed to table an application by Clarkson University to construct an overflow parking area on its downtown campus between Main Street and Prospect Place Thursday evening.
Clarkson University applied to the Village seeking a special use permit in order to expand its existing parking on the property with 28 overflow spaces using porous stone-top material. While the area surrounding the property is mostly student housing, a few resident neighbors voiced concerns with the project’s plan and an inability by the University to maintain the existing property.
“We’ve had issues with a lack of fencing, with people coming through Clarkson parking lots and cutting through our property, even had tires slashed in our parking lot,” Luke Dailey said at the public hearing prior to the board vote.
The owners of two other neighboring properties also brought up issues like lighting and trash removal that they claim isn’t being done now and should be demonstrated or included in the plan.
“If these comments were able to be addressed, we would be in favor of this board approving the application as amended,” Sarah Sachs said reading a letter on behalf of herself and her husband, Ed.
Originally, Clarkson University did not apply for a special use permit as required under Village Code and began construction on the project. The situation created an unusual occurrence where Planning Board members were able to point out discrepancies between Clarkson’s plan and the actual work that has already been done.
“If this session had been held and neighbors had had a chance to express concern, it could’ve been addressed early on. It seems like it was circumnavigating the process of letting people speak and also letting the board weigh in on a site plan that’s already under process,” Planning Board Member Kathryn Deuel said.
“I apologize it happened that way,” Clarkson’s Director of Project Management Anastasia Thomas said. “That was not my intent. That was an error that I made and we’ll do what we need to do to make it right.”
The board ultimately decided to approve Clarkson’s application for the special use permit, however it tabled approval of the site plan for its next meeting where the University will be asked to show more details about the surrounding landscaping.
The land is part of an expansion of Clarkson’s downtown campus. In 2009, the University purchased the former Sigma Delta fraternity house which was later demolished. Ms. Thomas also acknowledged that the University purchased the adjoining property at 16 Pierrepont Ave. and that there’s “a longer term plan” for the development of the entire site.
