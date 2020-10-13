POTSDAM — A committee assembled by village officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the process moving forward on gathering public input to make potential policy recommendations for the Potsdam Police Department in accordance with the governor’s police reform initiative.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said a group of about 15 people from the village were invited by himself, Administrator Greg R. Thompson and Police Chief Mark R. Murray to help guide the process outlined by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over the summer requiring community stakeholders to review and present recommendations on police department policies. The governor’s move was made via executive order, largely in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minnesota who died at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this year.
Mr. Tischler said the meeting Wednesday is largely to plot out how the committee will act over the next few months to comply with the governor’s order; few details are clear at this point.
“We don’t know what the plan is. We’ll have some input from the (Potsdam police) chief as far as the governor’s program, what we’re doing now already and how we can improve on that and make it better. We’re going to get input from the (district attorney) and make suggestions and ideas,” Mr. Tischler said regarding Wednesday’s meeting.
There are not currently any plans to live stream or record the meeting, nor is it being publicly advertised, Mr. Tischler said.
“What we don’t want right now is to advertise it in the public and have a lot of people there,” Mr. Tischler said. “They will just make it very confusing and we won’t get anything done. I think everyone is going to have a different idea on how to proceed. I think we need to set up a game plan first ... then down the road we will obviously have public input as well.”
The meeting is not subject to open meetings law, mostly on the basis that the committee is not created by a legislatively created statute and its recommendations are not legally binding.
The committee, according to Mr. Tischler, is going to be made up of a diverse group of people from the community. He said individuals involved with the local Black Lives Matter group, various religious groups, representatives from both Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam, local business leaders and hospital employees were invited.
A list of all committee members was not provided.
Local Black Lives Matter organizer Jennifer Baxtron said she received a letter from Mr. Thompson in late September inviting her to participate. She said she responded via letter, and only heard back from the village Tuesday about Wednesday’s meeting, making her skeptical of how things will go moving forward.
“They didn’t want me on that committee or they would have gotten in touch with me sooner,” she said in a message. “After tomorrow’s meeting I will have a better idea of which direction this committee may or may not be going. So far my feelings are not comfortable”
Under the governor’s order, the committee must collect public input and present findings to the village Board of Trustees prior to April 1, 2021.
