POTSDAM — Potsdam’s Sandstoner Beach at Pine Street Arena will officially open Monday, but the opening of Postwood Beach in Hannawa Falls will likely be later.
Beach hours will be from 11 a.m to 7 p.m., Potsdam Recreation Director Trey Smutz said.
The Postwood Beach opening is being delayed because a water filtration system for the washroom facility is not working properly.
Because of the coming holiday weekend, Mr. Smutz is not sure technicians needed to fix the facility will be available.
“They can’t issue our beach permit until we get a negative test back from a sample,” Mr. Smutz said.
While the usual summer camp-like opportunities will not be available for town and village children the beach will be fully staffed although some of the rules will be different.
“Once we open on Monday I am going to have a lot of the staff here getting going through the routine and getting oriented to the new rules and regulations,” Mr. Smutz said.
One big change is that the number of people allowed in or near the water has been cut in half. That means at Sandstoner Beach only 125 people will be allowed and at Postwood Beach, once it is open, only 175 will be allowed. Mr. Smutz said he was grateful to his lifeguards, who could have gone to work for other beaches in the area, for waiting for Potsdam to get ready. Mr. Smutz said he expects to have about eight employees working in the new position of beach attendant.
“They are going to help monitor the restroom area, keep an eye out on the playground and the most important thing for us this year is we are going to have somebody right on the beach front keeping a running number total,” Mr. Smutz said.
Kayak and paddle board rentals will be available from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Reservations for kayak and paddle board rentals at Postwood Beach can still be accommodated but must be done so through the Recreation office and with at least 24-hour notice.
Call 315-265-4030 to make reservations. Follow Potsdam Recreation on Facebook too to receive updated information and upcoming events.
