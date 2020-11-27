POTSDAM — The village’s tree canopy is in need of some work, but a recent tree survey conducted by the St. Lawrence County forester will give local leaders a game plan to manage them moving forward.
The 48-page Urban and Community Forest Management Plan was recently completed by county forester Aaron Barrigar, and includes a detailed inventory of every tree currently on public property and the right-of-way’s between sidewalks and streets.
By having a detailed listing of the types of trees, their current condition and estimated age will allow the village to more proactively determine maintenance plans and understand what areas could be subject to significant destruction by invasive species. Another chief part of this, and one that’s aided by having the professional study in-hand, is the possibility of applying for grants and other sources of specialized funding to help maintain the trees.
According to Mr. Barrigar’s report, there are currently a large number of maple species in the village, 28 percent of all the trees surveyed. This significantly affects the biodiversity of Potsdam’s canopy and could lead to significant issues if an invasive species or disease affecting maples strikes the village. Many of the maples are also the village’s most mature trees. Honey locust, crabapple and northern white cedars also make up some of the most populous species in the village.
The plan sets forward some policy recommendations for maintaining, removing and planting trees. Mr. Barrigar suggests the village spend roughly $39,000 on doing so each year. He breaks that down to around $4.09 per village resident per year.
One of the main concerns currently is the encroachment of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that is wiping out susceptible ash tree populations across the Northeast.
“It is highly recommended that the village implement an aggressive management strategy with a combination of removals and chemical treatments to proactively remove and replace ash trees that are in poor health or decline, and save trees that are considered good candidates for treatment and worth monetary investment,” Mr. Barrigar wrote in the report.
In the details he determined which ash trees may be worth treating to try and avoid the ash borer destruction, while other older trees likely wouldn’t survive regardless.
The village is currently awaiting funding and other determinations to come down from the state regarding its $10 million receipt in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
Included in a number of initiatives with those funds are several projects that would potentially involve tree plantings. Mr. Barrigar also suggested a few avenues of potential funding specifically for tree maintenance including the U.S. Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Urban and Community Forestry Grants Program, and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Grant Program.
