POTSDAM — A fire at Shear Creations, 20 Elm St., caused minor damage to the business and the flames were stopped from spreading to adjoining apartments.
Assistant Chief Jason P. Farnsworth said firefighters were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Sunday and found “fire visible through a window. It wasn’t outside the building at all.”
He said they were able to put it out without it spreading to the four upstairs apartments.
The salon sustained minor damages. The cause is still under investigation.
Mr. Farnsworth said they requested a ladder truck from Canton Fire Department because Potsdam’s is being repaired. However, they were able to quickly contain the fire and canceled the request as the truck was en route.
Earlier on Sunday, Potsdam firefighters responded to a minor fire at a Clarkson University lab. Mr. Farnsworth said it was in a small garbage can.
“It just created smoke and we ventilated the building,” he said.
