POTSDAM — School board members passed a resolution amendment to approve the Quarry Potsdam, LLC Project at Old Snell Hall on Tuesday.
The board approved the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes consent certificates for a 32-year, $2.1 million PILOT agreement being sought by Vecino Group, the Missouri housing development company renovating Clarkson University’s Old Snell Hall into affordable housing.
During a Jan. 14 meeting, board members passed a resolution, with an incorrect reference, to approve the PILOT agreement.
The Potsdam Town Board also passed an identical amended resolution on Jan. 23 due to the same error. Village Board members approved the PILOT agreement without error on Jan. 20. The next step in the process is to hold a public hearing, which will likely take place in the multipurpose room, located in the civic center at 2 Park St.
A date for that hearing has not yet been determined.
