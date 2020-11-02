POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School District’s Board of Education signed off on an agreement last week that would permit the district to settle a years-long lawsuit with Walmart over a property tax assessment disagreement.
According to a letter from the district’s attorney on the matter, Katherine E. Gavett of Ferrara Fiorenza PC, the settlement would reduce the assessed value of Walmart’s Route 11 property from about $11.6 million to $11.2 million beginning with taxes for the year 2020-21 in exchange for waiving a potential refund it’s claiming against the district of about $617,000.
Currently, Walmart pays roughly $289,000 in property taxes to the school district each year based on a calculation using the figures in the letter and the most recent property tax rates. It would pay about $10,000 less each year after the settlement. Walmart is one of the highest valued single properties on the district’s tax rolls. At its current assessment, it accounts for 2.60% of the town of Potsdam’s assessed value for the school’s taxes. That number drops to 2.51% after the settlement.
“I’m uncomfortable with that,” Joshua A. Fiske, the lone board member to speak about the settlement before the vote said. “I’d like to hear the opinion of others, but I don’t see anything there ... Essentially, they contested our assessment five or six years ago and allowed this huge potential refund to build up and have hanging over our head, and then use that as leverage to reduce their assessment. They can certainly afford the property taxes.”
Ultimately, no other board members had anything to say on the matter, but Superintendent Joann M. Chambers chimed in, noting the settlement would allow the district to free up the $617,000 currently being held in reserve while the case lingered in court.
“You can refuse to accept the terms (of Walmart’s challenge of its assessment), but you’ve got this liability hanging out there and that is money we have to keep in reserve in case we lose the challenge,” Ms. Chambers said. “It does impact the district, because that’s money that we can’t access that’s in our bank.”
The board ultimately approved the settlement via voice vote. Mr. Fiske appeared to be the only vote in opposition.
Potsdam Central School District is also currently party in another tax certiorari case filed this summer by Niagara Boulevard Hydropower, a subsidiary of Brookfield Power. The company is challenging the assessments of virtually all of its hydroelectric dams in the county, trying to decrease its overall assessed value by about $100 million.
