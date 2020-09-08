POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School District welcomed its newest teachers and staff members at its board meeting Tuesday.
The 13 new employees each introduced themselves to the board before breaking for a few minutes to mingle.
“I’m so thankful and excited to be part of the district this year. I met a lot of students today and had so many positive experiences. I’ve also had so many positive experiences with so many of the staff being welcoming and supporting,” new high school English teacher Carter Jones said.
“I’m really happy to be back at school. It’s just like old times,” Potsdam native and now eighth-grade science teacher Shona Arduine, said.
The group included new teachers in the elementary, middle and high school in addition to several staff members.
Superintendent Joann Chambers recognized the group for pushing through the hiring process amid the tumult brought on by COVID-19.
“They were troopers,” Ms. Chambers said. “We were hiring in the midst of the school closure. We did some Zoom interviews. We did interviews with Plexiglas between us and masks on, but we’re really happy to have so many of them. They’ve already brought great energy to our district, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”
Schools across the area returned to classes Tuesday. Several Potsdam Central School officials reported that reopening plans have been generally successful after the first day and that students have largely been compliant with safety measures.
